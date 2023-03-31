REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

