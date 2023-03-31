REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

