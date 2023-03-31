ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 2.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 55,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,089,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

