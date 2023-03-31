Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
