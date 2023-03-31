Reviewing Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and EVCI Career Colleges’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $228.36 million 3.08 -$29.29 million $0.03 412.80 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arco Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 0.69% -0.57% -0.19% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arco Platform and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats Arco Platform on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

