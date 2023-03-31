Reviewing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 4 0 2.33 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $33.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 505.13%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Reborn Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.28 billion 0.54 $4.08 million $0.17 172.94 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.66 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 0.32% 0.64% 0.21% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.