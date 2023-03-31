Reviewing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 4 5 1 0 1.70 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.38 -$70.10 million ($0.15) -18.47 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patten Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -5.65% -0.13% -0.07% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patten Energy Solutions Group beats IAMGOLD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

