Reviewing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and onsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -775.52% -21.87% -18.14% onsemi 22.85% 42.09% 21.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of onsemi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 onsemi 0 6 19 1 2.81

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meta Materials and onsemi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Meta Materials presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 814.41%. onsemi has a consensus price target of $88.84, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than onsemi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and onsemi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $10.20 million 15.36 -$79.10 million ($0.24) -1.71 onsemi $8.33 billion 4.25 $1.90 billion $4.25 19.25

onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, onsemi has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

onsemi beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

