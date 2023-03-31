Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,444,000 after buying an additional 171,697 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

