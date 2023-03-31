RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Featured Stories

