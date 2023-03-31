Robert W. Baird Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

