Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.
