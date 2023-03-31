Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

Featured Stories

