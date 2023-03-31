Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £12,052.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,052.80 ($14,808.70).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,271.96).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.82) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -986.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 110 ($1.35).

Featured Stories

