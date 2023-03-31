Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £12,052.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,052.80 ($14,808.70).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,271.96).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.82) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -986.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Featured Stories
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.