Roth Mkm Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $19.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

