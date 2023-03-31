Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGLX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.