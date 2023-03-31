Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAM. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

