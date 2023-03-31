Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.19.

UBER stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

