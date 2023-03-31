Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,100” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Diageo Stock Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,587.50 ($44.08) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,266.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,550.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,647.70.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,936.71%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($42.99) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,145.77). Insiders have purchased 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

