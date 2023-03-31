Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

SBRA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

SBRA stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 1,946,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

