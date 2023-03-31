Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.