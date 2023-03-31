Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

