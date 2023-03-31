Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.2 %

Sapiens International stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sapiens International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.