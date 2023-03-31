Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.23 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

