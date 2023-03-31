Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $64.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

