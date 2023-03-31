Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

