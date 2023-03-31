Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.60. 12,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 387,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Scilex Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

