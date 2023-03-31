Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.60. 12,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 387,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Scilex Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.
Institutional Trading of Scilex
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scilex (SCLX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.