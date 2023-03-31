Scotiabank Begins Coverage on SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SILV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.