Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.