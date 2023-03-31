SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

SEIC opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.