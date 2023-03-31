Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
