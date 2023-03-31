Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.