Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has $66.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 58.6% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $405.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.08 and its 200 day moving average is $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

