Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.17.
Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.