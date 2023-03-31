Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.