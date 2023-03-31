Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Increases By 31.0%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 180,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 111 alerts:

111 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of YI stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.