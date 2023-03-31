Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases By 22.2%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

