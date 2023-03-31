Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Declines By 15.3%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Exicure Trading Up 7.0 %

Exicure stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Exicure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Exicure in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

