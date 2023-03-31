Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expands By 46.1%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,245,000 after acquiring an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

