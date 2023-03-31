Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rises By 22.1%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355 in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

