Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Increases By 22.6%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 31.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

