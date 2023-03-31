Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Rises By 38.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 39,500.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

