Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Rises By 26.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.12 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 599.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

See Also

