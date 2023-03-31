Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expands By 23.9%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 992,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.93 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $425,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $5,336,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.