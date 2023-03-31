Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Rises By 28.6%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter worth $800,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Trading Up 5.7 %

About VIQ Solutions

VQS stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

