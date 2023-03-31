Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sidus Space in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Sidus Space stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.42. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIDU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

