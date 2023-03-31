Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €67.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €67.20 ($72.26) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

ETR SHL opened at €52.46 ($56.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.46 and its 200-day moving average is €48.44. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a one year high of €57.84 ($62.19).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

