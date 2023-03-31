Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,672.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,596.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,539.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

