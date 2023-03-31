Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 257 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $458.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

