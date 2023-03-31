Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $403.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.79. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

