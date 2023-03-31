Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

