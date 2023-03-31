Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 4,250 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.