Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,294 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NBIX opened at $99.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

