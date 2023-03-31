Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 321.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

